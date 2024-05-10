Dave Portnoy unloads on anti-Israel college protesters: 'I wouldn't hire any of these activists'

After taking aim at Ivy League administrators, Barstool Sports President and founder Dave Portnoy is now turning to anti-Israel agitators.

"I wouldn't hire any of these activists," Portnoy said on "Varney & Co." Friday. "I've been doing Barstool for 20 years, and these protests I've been through, Occupy Wall Street if you remember, Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, now Israel… you have serial protesters who, in a lot of these cases on college campuses, don't even care about the cause."

"But these people, I'd like to see them go to some of the countries that they think are so great, cause issues, break into buildings and then demand food… They'd cut their tongues out."

Police dismantled anti-Israel encampments Friday at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania. Officials reportedly arrested 33 people at UPenn, while 10 arrests were made at MIT.

Hours earlier, officers at the University of Arizona were forced to deploy "chemical munitions" to disperse anti-Israel protests on the campus, officials said.

When protests first spread across campuses like Harvard, Columbia, UPenn and MIT, Portnoy ridiculed university leadership after their respective presidents’ testimonies on Capitol Hill and promised not to hire their graduates.

Now, Portnoy expressed how antisemitism has worsened among anti-Israel students since his comments in December.

"I don't care if we're talking African-Americans, Asians, women, transgenders, any group that you want to mention that could be so openly intimidated on campus, and just have the administration sit there and do nothing. For some reason, it's okay to do with Jews," the Barstool founder said.

"You can protest, that is a bedrock of this country, peaceful protest. But the second you start intimidating other groups, saying, ‘From the river to the sea' and 'burn America to the ground,’ and supporting a terror group, Hamas... You should be punished, thrown in jail," he added. "And I don't want to hear you cry about it, either."

Some of the country's top graduating high school seniors are now reconsidering leading universities amid backlash over the protests, one college admissions specialist told Fox News Digital, as administrators do little to counter radical student and faculty groups.

"They hate America. Go protest in Iran. See how it goes," Portnoy said.

"You can have 30 people who are all very intelligent, and you can have 30 legitimate discussions on different point of views and how to handle [the Gaza conflict]. These kids don't care about that. They just want to create chaos and they'll move to the next cause. It's crazy."

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and staff contributed to this report.