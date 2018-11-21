'Creed II' to build on 'Rocky' franchise's billion-dollar legacy

Rocky Balboa and Adonis Creed return to the silver screen when “Creed II” hits theaters on Thursday, building on a series that ranks among the highest-grossing film franchises ever.

“Creed II” is the eighth installment of the “Rocky” franchise, the set of boxing films which followed the exploits of iconic underdog Balboa and, later, Creed, the son of Rocky’s best friend, Apollo Creed. The series has grossed $1.825 billion at the domestic box office since the first film was released in 1976, adjusted for inflation.

Starring Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren, the new film features a clash between Adonis and Viktor Drago, the son of “Rocky IV” nemesis Ivan Drago. Ahead of its release, “Creed II” earned am 80 percent “fresh” rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. While rated lower than the original “Creed,” the film is expected to earn a solid haul at the box office over Thanksgiving weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Reviews for the film aren't quite at the same level as the first, but that shouldn't have much of an impact if any as we expect Creed II to deliver over $54 million in its first five days of release from 3,441 locations,” Box Office Mojo editor Brad Brevet said in his weekend preview.

“Creed II” got off to a strong start during preview showings on Tuesday, earning $3.7 million in ticket sales. That total more than doubled the first “Creed” film’s haul.

Stallone, the series’ creator, has earned critical acclaim for the franchise, including a trio of Oscar nominations. He won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his turn as a grizzled Balboa in the first “Creed” film.