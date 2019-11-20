Expand / Collapse search
County rejects paying for New York Times subscription after calling it 'fake news'

Associated Press
FOX Business David Asman and Kristina Partsinevelos, Capitalist Pig founder Jonathan Hoenig, business consultant John Burnett, FoxNews.com columnist Liz Peek and campusreform.org digital reporter Eduardo Neret discuss Northwestern University student paper's apology for covering former Attorney General Jeff Session's speech. Neret says journalism has changed drastically because 'feelings' sometimes trump 'facts.'

INVERNESS, Fla. (AP) — A north Florida county commission voted against paying for a digital New York Times subscription for the local library after previously gaining attention for calling the newspaper “fake news.”

The Citrus County Commission heard from residents before voting 3-2 on Tuesday against replacing hard copies of the newspaper with a $2,900 annual digital subscription.

Controversy erupted last month when commissioners considered the digital subscription, and Commissioner Scott Carnahan said he didn’t “want the New York Times in this county.” He said he agrees with President Donald Trump in calling it “fake news.”

The Tampa Bay Times reports so many people showed up for Tuesday’s hearing that they opened an overflow room.

Carnahan said he wouldn’t back down from his original opinion, adding that he doesn’t think public money should be used for news subscriptions.