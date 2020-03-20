Coronavirus viewing alert! Pixar's 'Onward' goes from movie theaters to homes starting tonight

Disney-owned Pixar -- one of the most successful animation studios in history with more than $14 billion in box office sales -- is moving its latest release "Onward" to video on demand starting tonight.

Currently, the number one movie in the country with $61 million earned in ticket sales, the move is being made from theaters into the home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pixar films routinely generate five to nine times more money during its box office run. For example, Pixar's last film, "Toy Story 4" made $434 million in the U.S. and $1 billion worldwide.

The Walt Disney Co. said Friday that “Onward” will be available for purchase on digital platforms for $19.99 beginning Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will land on the studio’s streaming platform, Disney Plus, on April 3.

The wide majority of movie theaters in the U.S. and around the world have closed in recent days to help limit large gatherings as the virus spreads. Other recently released films have also moved to on-demand or other home-viewing platforms, including Sony Pictures’ “Bloodshot” and Universal Pictures releases “The Hunt,” “Emma” and “The Invisible Man.”

