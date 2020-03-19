Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Disney

Disney says coronavirus could impact consumer behavior

Its theme parks are closed, cruises suspended and shows delayed

Reuters
close
Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel discusses coronavirus, social distancing and canceled events. video

Coronavirus closes Disney, Broadway, cancels March Madness and more

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel discusses coronavirus, social distancing and canceled events.

Walt Disney Co. said on Thursday the spread of the coronavirus could lead to changes in consumer behavior, resulting in further disruption to its business.

Continue Reading Below

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS DISNEY TO POSTPONE ‘BLACK WIDOW'

The company has already closed its theme parks, suspended cruises and theatrical shows, delayed film distribution, and took a hit to its supply chain and ad sales.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY95.18+6.38+7.18%

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Shares of the company were down 3% at $86.30 in early trading.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS