Disney says coronavirus could impact consumer behavior
Its theme parks are closed, cruises suspended and shows delayed
Walt Disney Co. said on Thursday the spread of the coronavirus could lead to changes in consumer behavior, resulting in further disruption to its business.
The company has already closed its theme parks, suspended cruises and theatrical shows, delayed film distribution, and took a hit to its supply chain and ad sales.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY COMPANY
|95.18
|+6.38
|+7.18%
Shares of the company were down 3% at $86.30 in early trading.