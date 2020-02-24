Coronavirus in Italy halts Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' filming

With the production of “Mission: Impossible 7” being halted over coronavirus fears, Tom Cruise has been forced to remain put in a luxury Venetian hotel, according to a Monday report from the Daily Mail.

The 57-year-old actor made his way to Venice on Feb. 20 and was supposed to start filming in the historic European city – which would put the movie on track for its summer 2021 release. However, production for the action flick has been put on hold due to authorities locking down the city to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Italy is the one European country that has been hit the hardest with 124 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths related to the disease at the time of publication, according to the World Health Organization’s live tracker. Italy has the highest number of coronavirus cases outside of China, Japan and South Korea.

Insiders told the Daily Mail that Cruise was supposed to film scenes on a gondola and throughout assorted medieval squares in Venice. Instead, the actor is reportedly stuck at the Marriot-owned, five-star Hotel Gritti Palace and will remain there until March 1, which should give the crew enough time to decide what to do next with the project.

There have been no reports of infection within the cast and crew.

“Mission: Impossible 7” isn’t the only movie being impacted by the virus. Earlier this month, news came out that the final James Bond movie starring British actor Daniel Craig will not have a press tour or premiere in Beijing due to the severity of the coronavirus.

China, which is home to the original outbreak in its Wuhan region, has a whopping 77,262 confirmed cases and 2,595 deaths related to the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. As a result, around 70,000 movie theaters in the country have been closed until April.

Though, if the outbreak isn’t contained by then, the closure could extend beyond the proposed month, which would be a hit to movie studios that have made significant box office sales from China.

The live-action remake of “Mulan” was supposed to be a serious blockbuster for The Walt Disney Company with its premiere set for next month, however, now it is unclear whether the flick will debut in China anytime soon in the world’s second-largest economy because release dates are set by the Chinese government rather than studios themselves.

FOX Business reached out to Disney about the future of the upcoming film but did not immediately hear back at the time of publication.

Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC earlier this month that "all of the movie companies that are expecting to distribute movies coming up in China obviously are impacted by this…The bigger issue on everybody's mind, the bigger concern, is what's going on with this virus and how far will it go in terms of its impact on people."

The previous installment from the “Mission: Impossible” franchise was “Mission: Impossible Fallout,” which released in 2018 and raked in over $791 million in the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo. More than $570 million was made from the movie’s international release, which in part was achieved through the Chinese market.

The latest installment of “Mission: Impossible” is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie.