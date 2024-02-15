Comer announces plan to subpoena major credit card companies for Biden family records: 'We're winning'

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., announced Thursday he is subpoenaing "several credit card companies" for the family records of President Biden.

During an appearance on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo," Comer said a subpoena was issued to American Express on Wednesday morning and suggested other major credit card companies could be next.

Comer claimed that the subpoenas were issued after the Biden family allegedly used credit cards for "personal expenses" that were paid for directly or indirectly by the China Energy Company (CEFC).

"We're subpoenaing several credit card companies," Comer said. "Through the interviews and depositions we've conducted thus far, we've learned that there were several credit cards that were used by various members of the Biden family, we believe for personal expenses, and we believe these credit cards were being paid by CEFC or through CEFC-funded affiliates, so this is something obviously we need to investigate, and it's something that today we finally took the steps to issue the subpoenas."

CEFC account State Energy HK wired $3 million to Rob Walker, Hunter Biden's former business associate, in March 2017. Walker allegedly later sent around $1 million to Biden family accounts and another $1 million to a firm linked to business associate James Gilliar, according to a report in The Daily Caller.

According to Comer, those actions were part of a "pretty extensive money laundering scheme" and Walker testified the funds were a "thank you" for work completed during Biden's time as vice president.

"We know they used a complex series of transactions through what I consider shell companies. A shell company, as your viewers know full well, is a company with no assets or no known purpose, and this was a complex way to try to deceive the IRS and operate in the shady manner that they operate in," Comer added.

He also claimed the subpoena will win in court, and they are looking to obtain sensitive information from the Biden family.

"At the beginning of this investigation, nobody felt we would ever be able to obtain that information, but we've done everything the right way, and we're winning; we're in a position we can win in court, and I believe that we'll be able to obtain the credit card information," Comer said.

Comer previously said Biden, in 2017, received $40,000 in "laundered China money" from the bank account of his brother and his sister-in-law in the form of a personal check while claiming the president has "exposed himself to future blackmail" from Beijing.

"Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn't make money in China? Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden's bank account in the form of a personal check," Comer said in November. "And the Oversight Committee has it."

While President Biden has maintained he was never in business with his son, text messages obtained by Fox News Digital in 2020 revealed that in May 2017, he met with Hunter's business associates for the Sinohawk venture — specifically, Tony Bobulinski. The meeting on May 2, 2017, would have taken place just 11 days before a May 13, 2017, email obtained by Fox News in 2020, which included a discussion of "remuneration packages" for six people in the business deal with CEFC.

