Hunter Biden defends including father on business calls: 'Do you have a dad?'

Hunter Biden defended including his father on business calls with Ukrainian associates while speaking to a FOX Business reporter on Wednesday.

Hunter Biden was questioned by FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn after walking out of a House hearing as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., began to question him about President Biden's ongoing impeachment probe.

"Why did you put your dad on speakerphone during these business meetings if he had nothing to do with your business?" Vaughn asked as Biden left the Rayburn office building on Capitol Hill.

"Do you have a dad? Does he call you?" the first son asked in reply.

"Yes," Vaughn said.

"Do you answer the phone?" Biden continued.

"Yes," Vaughn answered.

"OK," Biden said.

"Yes, but why did you talk to him during business meetings if he had nothing to do with your business?" Vaughn pressed.

Devon Archer, a former best friend and business associate of Hunter Biden in Ukraine, testified to lawmakers in July that President Biden met with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

Archer testified about meetings he witnessed attended by both Bidens – Hunter and Joe – either in person or via telephone.

During the meetings, Hunter would specifically introduce his father to foreign business partners or prospective investors, Archer claimed.

Archer said Hunter put his father, then the vice president, on speakerphone while meeting with business partners at least 20 times. He described how Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell "the brand."

