Comcast may lose WGN, 90 local TV stations on New Year's Day

Subscribers to Comcast cable in cities ranging from Buffalo to New Haven to New Orleans to Kansas City and six dozen others may find some of their favorite local channels no longer available when the New Year is rung in. And no matter where you live, WGN America may not be seen either.

Comcast has posted a notice on its web site alerting subscribers that stations owned by Nexstar -- including WGN America -- could be pulled if a new contract is not agreed to on New Year's Eve. Comcast said it expects "we will be able to reach an agreement with the owners of these channels to continue carrying them well into the future" and that Comcast "has successfully renegotiated thousands of expiring contracts over the years and rarely experienced an interruption of service."

However, America's largest cable operator also noted that if the contracts for these are renewed, "Comcast would no longer have the right to carry those channels on our systems."

Nexstar, the largest owner of local TV stations in the country, also has a ticking clock with the smaller cable operator, Mediacom, according to the trade publication Multichannel News. Serving 22 states mostly in the south and midwest which included cities like Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines in Iowa. This is significant because the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses take place on Feb. 3, 2020 and lack of agreement could impact candidate television spending, station revenue and availability of ad time on the local stations in those cities.

Here are the cities with Nexstar stations that are part of the Comcast warning:

