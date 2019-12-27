Comcast in advanced talks to buy free TV service Xumo

Comcast is looking at bolstering its video-streaming ability.

The company is in advanced talks to acquire Xumo LLC, people familiar with the matter tell the Wall Street Journal.

Comcast is preparing to launch its its own streaming service, Peacock in April.

Financial terms of a possible deal could not be determined.

The California-based Xumo offers a free, ad-supported video-streaming service across a range of internet-connected TVs. Others include Pluto TV which is owned by ViacomCBS and Tubi TV.

Xumo TV was formed in 2011 by Viant Technology. One of Xumo’s shareholders is magazine and TV company Meredith Corp.

Xumo’s app is available on services including Roku and on smart TVs from makers such as Panasonic, Samsung and Vizio.