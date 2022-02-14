CNN's former anchor Chris Cuomo readies arbitration case

For Chris Cuomo, his reputation is worth more than his $20-million contract.

FOX Business has learned, from people close to the recently fired CNN anchor, that he plans to fight his dismissal by filing an arbitration case against his former employer. The timing is said to be "soon," according to those sources, and it will broadly argue that his dismissal was unfair. The claim is expected to state the network knew he was advising his brother Andrew, the former besieged governor of New York, over how to handle sexual harassment allegations brought against him.

CNN and its former chief Jeff Zucker said the firing was justified and Cuomo would relinquish his $20-million contract because allegedly he didn’t disclose the extent of the advising that he was doing for his brother Andrew.

AMERICANS INFLATION FEARS DECLINE FOR FIRST TIME IN A YEAR

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DISCA DISCOVERY INC. 29.42 -0.15 -0.51% T AT&T INC. 24.05 -0.07 -0.30%

The contretemps at CNN between its former top-rated anchor and Zucker — recently fired for having a sexual relationship himself, with underling Allison Gollust — have become a major distraction at the network and parent WarnerMedia, which is merging with Discovery in a deal valued at $43 billion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

That distraction could get even more difficult as Cuomo is said to demand more than money. He wants his reputation cleared. FOX Business has learned that he — at least for now — is telling his lawyers that no deal can be reached without CNN issuing a statement that clears him of wrongdoing, effectively reversing what Zucker said following Cuomo’s firing.

COUPLES AND MONEY DON'T ALWAYS MIX

Cuomo is also expected to argue that the actions of Zucker and Gollust, who pushed to have Andrew appear on his brother’s show frequently as the duo was a ratings winner, stepped over the line from journalism to providing advice, not much different from the actions that led to his termination.

The case is likely to go on for nine months if it isn’t settled.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Inquiries by FOX Business to Jeff Zucker were not returned at the time of publication. A spokesperson for Chris Cuomo had no immediate comment, nor did reps at CNN and Discovery.