Clown prince of crime crowned king of the R-rated movies

AT&T's WarnerMedia and its Warner Bros. studio are having the last laugh this weekend.

Continue Reading Below

As of midday Friday, "Joker," the controversial movie featuring Batman's iconic nemesis, is officially the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever made. That is when the comic book crime drama passed $788 million globally, according to Deadline. The record was previously held by 21st Century Fox's "Deadpool" which tallied $783 million.

MORE "JOKER" CONTROVERSIES — THEATERS BAN COSTUMES

The "Joker" gives Warner's DC Comics a rare box office victory over rival Marvel Comics where Deadpool originated before jumping to the silver screen, 21st Century Fox is now owned by Disney which also owns Marvel.

Marvel has performed like a true superhero for movie theater owners. Iron Man, Thor and The Avengers have outperformed Batman, Superman and their super friends at the box office, according to the movie site Movieweb. Marvel has an average profit/loss of $460,895,918 while DC's productions have an average profit/loss: $243,369,231, Movieweb reports.

But "Joker" continues a mini win streak for Warner and DC with "Wonder Woman" winning rave reviews as well as taking in a box office of $412 million and the recent "Aquaman" going against the tide to take in $335 million.

Next up for DC is "Birds of Prey" in February and "Wonder Woman 1984" in June. Marvel has "Black Widow" in May and "The Eternals" in November.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE