China is exhibiting ‘end-of-regime conduct,’ expert warns of ‘perplexing’ behavior

Something is "very, very wrong" in Beijing right now, according to foreign policy expert Gordon Chang, who is signaling more "end-of-regime conduct" coming out of Xi Jinping’s China.

"At a time when China needs friends because it's not selling goods to the U.S., it is going out of its way to antagonize not just the Philippines, not just Taiwan, but also South Korea and Australia," Chang, a senior fellow with the Gatestone Institute, said on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

"This shows that... this is end-of-regime conduct, because Xi Jinping, he can't appear to be giving in to the U.S.," he added.

On Friday, President Donald Trump told reporters from the White House lawn that he’s spoken to Jinping "many times" now, before responding to a question about what exactly the two leaders discussed: "I’ll let you know at the appropriate time. Let's see if we can make a deal."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that Beijing backs international rules when it comes to tariffs imposed by Trump and that the U.S. levies show "extreme egoism." He explained that China would look for solidarity with other countries regarding the tariffs, noting that Beijing would uphold multilateralism to "inject stability into the world."

Beijing has publicly denied any ongoing negotiations with the Trump administration to bring down America’s 145% tariff and China’s 125% tariff.

"[Jinping] has configured the Chinese political system so that it is hostile. And also, because he's been making the claim that China has surpassed the U.S., he can't look dependent on trade with the U.S.," Chang explained. "And he certainly can't look like he's talking to the U.S. under pressure."

"This is really very perplexing behavior, and it shows that something is very, very wrong in Beijing right now."

A recent report from Reuters claimed China’s Ministry of Commerce taskforce is collecting lists of items that could be exempted from tariffs , from electronic goods to essentials, and is asking companies to submit their own requests.

Chang argues that China’s regime under Jinping cannot admit it’s not able to stand up to Washington.

"China, without any announcements, is not collecting tariffs on important goods. So for instance, some semiconductors, aviation products, industrial chemicals, medical devices, some medicines," he listed.

"This is going to expand," Chang predicted. "It means that China has made an important concession. But it's not saying it's making a concession, which is a fascinating insight into the Chinese political system right now, which has become both intransigent and inflexible."

