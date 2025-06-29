Chilling clues in Amazon reviews: Fox Nation probes serial killer’s sinister trail

A real estate agent-turned-serial killer shocked America after he left haunting clues of his harrowing acts in Amazon product reviews.

The two-part documentary event, "The Amazon Review Killer," streaming on Fox Nation, dives deep into the hints Todd Kohlhepp gave about his murders and other gruesome crimes using his online footprint.

In 2016, investigators were able to track down a kidnapping victim of Kohlhepp's, named Kala Brown, in part due to his product reviews on Amazon. He left cryptic comments on pages of padlocks, shovels and other materials he purchased to commit his crimes. One padlock review shockingly read, "solid locks… have 5 on a shipping container…won't stop them…but sure will slow them down they are too old to care."

He had been holding Brown hostage, locking her in a Spartanburg County shipping container, for 65 days. She was reported missing for two months. Brown's boyfriend, Charlie Carter, was shot and killed by Kohlhepp before she was captured.



SERIAL KILLER'S 'CRYPTIC' AMAZON REVIEWS SEEMED TO FORESHADOW KILLINGS, FOX NATION DOCUMENTARY EXPLORES

"People thought that these were funny reviews," FOX Carolina reporter Brookley Cromer said in the Fox Nation special. "It's kind of crazy when you think about it, that this was actually what he was buying these items for."

TOM HOMAN UNLOADS ON REP. JASMINE CROCKETT'S CLAIM THAT ILLEGALLY ENTERING US IS NOT A CRIME

The special begins with the real-life bodycam footage of Brown's rescue. Local officers can be heard saying, "Just a girl! Just a girl!… this is our victim, we're going to get you out of here" as they raided Kohlhepp's compound.

The special also takes a deep dive into the psychology of Kohlhepp, as signs of his mental instability were seen during his time as a real estate agent. He reportedly had multiple complaints filed against him for erratic behavior on the job, like watching pornography and making odd statements.

"Everyone could see he was really disturbed," criminal psychology consultant Dr. Jameca Woody Cooper said in the episode. "They could also easily see that he was not showing any remorse — a huge sign of what can happen if this person gets back out to society."

MURDER OF HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE TRIGGERS SURGE IN PERSONAL SECURITY REQUESTS DUBBED 'LUIGI EFFECT'

In 2017, Kohlhepp was convicted of murdering seven people in South Carolina over a 13-year period from 2003 to 2016. He was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole. He claims to have killed even more.

For more in-depth commentary on this bone-chilling story, subscribe to Fox Nation.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION