CEO says Trump win brings newfound optimism to US real estate: ‘Momentum is about to change big time’

It’s a "new day" for American investors and real estate tycoons, as Donald Trump has been elected to serve as the nation's 47th president.

"I think that the fact that Donald Trump is our next president and people understand that he is pro-business, his agenda as far as real estate, I think that a lot of the smart money will continue to be invested in real estate," BH Group President and founder Isaac Toledano told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"This is really good news. I think that the momentum is about to change big time."

Following the former president’s projected win, market futures soared and the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq saw sizable gains. Bitcoin also blasted through and hit new $70,000 and $75,000 barriers in the early morning hours.

"I think that there is more billionaires today than yesterday," Toledano reacted, "and I think those people will take some of the chips off the table, will take some of the profit. And if they are smart, they will continue to invest in real estate."

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest rate decision. Toledano feels confident that the pressure is now on to lower rates sooner and more significantly with Trump readying for a second term.

"We do believe that we will have a very busy season," the real estate developer said. "The last 18, 20 months, the market was waiting for some new change."

"I do believe that the Fed will lower the rates this Thursday and will continue doing so during 2025," he added. "I think that rates will go down fast. I think the Fed will be more aggressive. I think that President Trump's agenda is clear to everybody… The fact that he had a lot of smart people around him, such as Elon Musk and others, would push him to honor everything that he said. And those people that supported him will make sure that he will honor every step and everything that he promised to deliver."

Toledano cited newfound "optimism" among his industry colleagues, who believe Trump’s record in real estate development and first-term economy fuels positive reactions from buyers and sellers.

"He's a developer himself… he’s pushing for more housing," the CEO said. "[He] and his family are heavily invested in real estate… And I hear that they keep buying and they're more and more bullish on this market. Putting all those things together sends a clear message that Donald Trump is pro-real estate."

When considering what a Kamala Harris administration would have created, Toledano claimed Florida real estate would have seen another population boom as Americans moved to escape increasing taxes. But with Trump in office, developers have more confidence in their ability to provide housing supply, even with potential tariffs.

"I don't think that there is a concern for the construction industry, materials or supply," he said. "The demand is real. The growth is real. And if someone had a doubt that this boom that we saw in the last four or five years in Florida, is something that would pass, I think everybody is starting to understand that this is real, and I think it's going to get better and better and stronger and stronger."

But in order for developers, buyers and sellers to truly thrive, Toledano provided this earnest reminder: "The most important thing: if we are Democrats, if we are Republicans, we are all human beings. We should all respect each other. We should all work together. There is no reason to be divided or hate. The country doesn't need it."