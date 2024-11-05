Expand / Collapse search
Election Day 2024: Here's how the business world is reacting

Influential figures join FOX Business to talk presidential election predictions, impacts

What is the business world watching for in the 2024 election?

The economy has been a top issue for many 2024 voters. 

In a special Democracy 2024 broadcast, FOX Business reflected on what the business world told Liz Claman on "The Claman Countdown" recently. 

Jeff Greene, American real estate entrepreneur and member of the Democratic Party

"There's no question that Donald Trump is pro-business."

What are the unintended consequences of rent caps?

Orlando Bravo, American billionaire private equity managing partner

"Is it a bad economy or not, for people on Wall Street, for people in business that aren't these big companies? No, it's not. It's just not an incredibly booming economy."

Private-equity mogul Orlando Bravo reveals what asset Thoma Bravo will never touch again

THE MOST INFLUENTIAL NAMES ON WALL STREET AND WHERE THEY STAND ON THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Leon Cooperman, American billionaire investor and CEO of Omega Advisors

"I think we're heading [in]to a potential financial crisis as a result of the enormous buildup of debt in this country. And neither candidate is addressing that."

Leon Cooperman: I’m not interested in voting for Harris or Trump

Anne Walsh, CIO of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management

"2025 is going to be probably one of the most significant potential tax repositioning years that we've ever seen."

Guggenheim Partners CIO gives her sector picks depending on who’s in the White House

Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy, which focuses on crypto

"Trump has come out and said unbelievably positive things for our industry. And so, if there's a Trump presidency, we're going to have a really bullish environment for not just bitcoin, but for crypto assets in general."

If Trump is president, we will have a 'bullish environment' for crypto assets: Michael Novogratz

Joe Moglia, former chairperson of TD Ameritrade

"If our businesses in the United States are willing to pay those tariffs, they're not going to absorb that themselves. That will go to the consumer."

Former head football coach Joe Moglia on the unintended effect of name, image, likeness in NCAA

John Paulson, American billionaire hedge fund manager

"I think if Harris was elected, I would pull my money from the market. I'd go into cash, and I'd go into gold."

John Paulson: I’d go into cash and gold if Kamala Harris is elected

