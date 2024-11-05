Election Day 2024: Here's how the business world is reacting

The economy has been a top issue for many 2024 voters.

In a special Democracy 2024 broadcast, FOX Business reflected on what the business world told Liz Claman on "The Claman Countdown" recently.

Jeff Greene, American real estate entrepreneur and member of the Democratic Party

"There's no question that Donald Trump is pro-business."

Orlando Bravo, American billionaire private equity managing partner

"Is it a bad economy or not, for people on Wall Street, for people in business that aren't these big companies? No, it's not. It's just not an incredibly booming economy."

Leon Cooperman, American billionaire investor and CEO of Omega Advisors

"I think we're heading [in]to a potential financial crisis as a result of the enormous buildup of debt in this country. And neither candidate is addressing that."

Anne Walsh, CIO of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management

"2025 is going to be probably one of the most significant potential tax repositioning years that we've ever seen."

Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy, which focuses on crypto

"Trump has come out and said unbelievably positive things for our industry. And so, if there's a Trump presidency, we're going to have a really bullish environment for not just bitcoin, but for crypto assets in general."

Joe Moglia, former chairperson of TD Ameritrade

"If our businesses in the United States are willing to pay those tariffs, they're not going to absorb that themselves. That will go to the consumer."

John Paulson, American billionaire hedge fund manager

"I think if Harris was elected, I would pull my money from the market. I'd go into cash, and I'd go into gold."