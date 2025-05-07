Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Marijuana
Published

Cannabis drinks killing alcohol sales? Jon Taffer says there’s ‘no question’ it’s ramming the drink market

America's cannabis market is anticipated to exceed $45 billion, according to Statista

close
'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer reacts to the recent decline of alcohol sales as nonalcoholic and cannabis drinks start to thrive. video

Jon Taffer clears smoke over cannabis drinks in bars as alcohol sales see sharp decline

'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer reacts to the recent decline of alcohol sales as nonalcoholic and cannabis drinks start to thrive.

A head-turning new trend is hitting bars across America, and it is likely to have a major impact on the spirits market, according to "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer.

Cannabis-infused drinks are gaining popularity as an alternative for consumers embracing an alcohol-free lifestyle, and although the effects on the market are too early to tell, Taffer asserts there is "no question" it is shaking up the industry. 

CBD- AND THC-INFUSED MOCKTAIL BRAND SOLD IN STATES WHERE CANNABIS PRODUCTS ARE LEGAL AS INDUSTRY GROWS

Split image of 'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer and cannabis drinks

'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer reacts to a new trend within the bar and restaurant industry on ‘Varney & Co.’ (Fox News / Fox News)

"There's clearly a trend in that direction… And there's no question cannabis is affecting the spirits industry," Taffer said Wednesday during an appearance on "Varney & Co."

CBD-infused beverages are a steadily growing category. In 2021, cannabidiol products generated $5.3 billion and by 2026 are projected to increase to $16 billion, according to Statista. 

DOCTOR WARNS OF CANNABIS-RELATED MEDICAL RISKS: LEGAL DOES NOT MEAN SAFE

This year, the cannabis market in the U.S. is anticipated to exceed $45 billion.

close
Celebrity chef and restaurant owner Andrew Gruel discusses how restaurants can prepare if a long-term deal cannot be reached in the port strike, weighs in on the psyche of the consumer as well as Amsterdam-style cafés in California. video

Amsterdam-style cannabis cafés in California will be an 'absolute disaster': Chef Andrew Gruel

Celebrity chef and restaurant owner Andrew Gruel discusses how restaurants can prepare if a long-term deal cannot be reached in the port strike, weighs in on the psyche of the consumer as well as Amsterdam-style cafés in California.

However, Taffer noted an existing hurdle, spotlighting that many states do not permit the sale of alcohol and cannabis in the same environment. 

Minnesota is one of the few states that currently allows the sale of hemp and low-dose THC beverages at breweries, and in some cases, even offers on-tap options.

California has taken a strict stance on beverages containing THC. The state's Department of Alcohol Beverage Control issued an industry advisory stating that alcohol-licensed businesses may not carry or sell hemp products. 

Cannabis beverage dispensary

The first cannabis beverage dispensary in Massachusetts, Theory Wellness, in Medford. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Despite the red tape, some celebrities have hopped into the market, including country music legend Willie Nelson. 

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Garbiele Regalbuto contributed to this report.