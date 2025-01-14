CBD- and THC-infused mocktail brand sold in states where cannabis products are legal as industry grows

As consumers around the U.S. have eased into 2025 with a month-long commitment to refrain from alcoholic beverages, some are contemplating keeping a lack of spirits alive in February and beyond.

Among some of the most popular alcohol-free beverages are virgin mojitos and piña coladas, booze-less seltzers and zero-proof canned mocktails.

One brand, Modern Alchemist, is taking consumption in the alcohol-free space to a new level by offering THC- and CBD-infused mocktails.

"Being in the beer industry for so long, we are recognizing that everybody's not one dimensional," CEO of Modern Alchemist Nathan Kelischek told FOX Business. "Everyone's not looking to buy alcohol all the time."

Each can is made with 5 mg of both USA-grown hemp derived THC and CBD.

Kelischek is also one of the founders of Appalachian Mountain Brewery, a North Carolina-based business.

"We don't think there's anything wrong with alcohol," Kelischek added. "I think that the modern person or modern consumer wants to have more options and more control over the day that they have next or how they want to feel."

In 2021, cannabidiol products generated $5.3 billion and by 2026 are projected to increase to $16 billion, according to Statista. CBD-infused beverages are a steadily growing category.

This year, the cannabis market in the U.S. is anticipated to exceed $45 billion, according to the source.

Started by Kelischek and his cousin, Chris Zieber, president of Modern Alchemist, the brand was developed with the aim of inclusivity by addressing a variety of consumer needs.

"We’re really leaning into quality over the seltzer trend that a lot of companies are going into now," Kelischek said.

Modern Alchemist offers consumers three flavors: Margarita, which is made with real lime juice and agave syrup; Jungle Bird, made with fresh pineapple juice; and Citrus Spritz, made with yuzu, grapefruit and orange.

"All are for different occasions," Kelischek said.

"Because we’re using such fresh, real ingredients, you might have to shake the can a little bit," he added. "But most of that is not from the hemp dried THC and CBD. It’s from the lime that we're using and the pineapple."

As for state laws and regulations, Kelischek said the brand abides by the rules and adheres to the legal landscape across the U.S.

"We have chain-of-custody documentation all the way back to the hemp plant and then all the way through when the products are made," Kelischek said. "Our counsel is pretty clear on where we can and cannot sell."

"If a state says that it's illegal to purchase, our website automatically blocks them," he added. "You can buy online, but it is only catered to the states that it’s legal."

Although Modern Alchemist has only recently begun its journey, the brand is looking forward to more cheeky offerings in the near future.

"I think that for the time being the consumers just really want to try everything," Kelischek said. "We have a variety pack we have available."

Kelischek said consumer feedback is "not helping" as sales of the variety packs are consistently surpassing the individual packs.

"That’s been our most popular seller," he said.