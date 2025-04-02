Camping World CEO defies lawsuits, vows American flags ‘not coming down’

A fight is brewing over the flying of massive American flags around the country, specifically outside Camping World locations. The company’s CEO said they won’t be backing down.

"This flag is not coming down. This is the third city in the last several years that tried to sue us to take the flag down. Threatening jail, a variety of other fines," said Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis on "Fox & Friends," Wednesday.

The national RV dealer with over 200 locations is being faced with multiple lawsuits from municipalities across the country over the size of the American flags it flies at the stores.

City leaders in Greenville, North Carolina, voted last week to take legal action against the flag at their local Camping World dealership, following a lawsuit from Sevierville, Tennessee earlier this week.

"We’ve had these flags up for … 20 years, so it’s surprising to me in states like North Carolina and Tennessee that I’m dealing with this," said Lemonis.

RV RETAILER CAMPING WORLD DEFIES CALIFORNIA COUNTY ORDER TO TAKE DOWN GIANT AMERICAN FLAG

Greenville notes the flag is almost the size of a basketball court, spanning 3200 square feet. The pole it flies from is around 130 feet tall, almost double the current allowance.

Officials from Sevierville, Tennessee argue they take issue with the height of the pole, not the size of the flag.

"Let us be clear: the City of Sevierville is not, and never will be, against patriotism," they wrote.

"Excessively tall structures can create visual distractions for motorists, pose potential safety hazards, and impact the scenic views that are a vital part of what makes Sevierville a destination for residents and visitors alike."

CAMPING WORLD CEO: 'I'D RATHER GO TO JAIL' THAN YIELD TO CITY IN AMERICAN FLAG CONTROVERSY

Greenville Communications Manager Brock Letchworth issued this statement regarding their legal action:

"This has never been about removing an American flag or the type of flag. It is about bringing the flag into compliance with City Code. We look forward to finding a resolution that will result in the continued display of the flag, but in a way that does not violate local laws."

But Lemonis says he won’t budge on the issue, and that the flags are his love letter to the United States, which allowed him to thrive there after he had to leave Beirut, Lebanon.

"I wasn’t born in this country. I emigrated from Beirut, Lebanon. Came here to Miami, Florida and had an opportunity to live the American dream in this country. I’ve put a lot of sweat and tears into building this business for my people, for the country. And it’s my love letter to tell everybody how grateful I am this country provided me an opportunity where it didn’t have to. To make money, to be a capitalist, to provide jobs in America."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lemonis says he plans to put more flags up, and that when he reaches a million feet of flag, he’ll feel he’s ready to stop adding more.

"From my perspective, the flag's not a problem … It has FAA clearance, and for me, this feels like an opportunity for the city to say we want to control what’s happening there."