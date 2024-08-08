RV retailer Camping World defies California county order to take down giant American flag

A major RV retailer is fighting a Northern California county over its right to display a giant American flag.

Camping World RV Sales in San Joaquin County, like many of the company's other 250 locations, flies a giant American flag over its grounds. That was stopped in April when the county ordered the dealership to remove the flag, citing safety reasons and a lack of permission, according to Fox40.

"Camping World’s flagpole was installed with neither a building permit nor planning approval, therefore they are in conversation with the code enforcement division," the county said in a statement to the local outlet.

The county feels the flagpole could be dangerous because of its closeness to property lines and the highway. However, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis disagreed and ordered the flag to be reinstalled at the location on Monday.

"If we felt like we were putting people in danger or causing any issues with air traffic, which would absolutely not be OK, then I wouldn’t do it," Lemonis said to FOX40.

Lemonis argued the flagpole was secure and set deeply in the ground. If it were any other flag but the American flag, he would have no problem taking it down while the permit issues were being resolved. However, he feels strongly about keeping the American flag up, no matter what.

"It’s symbolism about how we feel about this country. We have a lot of veterans who work for us, and a lot of veterans who shop with us," Lemonis told Fox40. "I happen to be an immigrant. I was given the blessing of being able to enter this country and become a citizen, and I’m grateful for it. It’s been part of my life since I was a little child down in Miami, Florida, where we had the largest flag pole in Miami at our car dealership."

The county said that Camping World has since applied for a building permit for the flagpole, which is under review.

Fox News Digital has reached out to San Joaquin County and the Camping World CEO for comment but has yet to receive a response.