BuzzFeed, news union reach voluntary recognition agreement, group announces

The BuzzFeed News Union will receive its sought-after voluntary recognition from BuzzFeed, the group shared on social media Friday.

“We’re excited to share that we have reached a voluntary recognition agreement with BuzzFeed,” the tweet said. “On Tuesday, a third party will conduct a card check. Once that’s completed, our union will be certified. And we can’t wait to celebrate our victory once its official!”

While noting that this development took longer than preferred, the group expressed eagerness toward negotiating its “first contract.”

“We see this as a new opportunity for BuzzFeed to do right by its workers,” the tweet said. “Thank you to everyone for all the support you’ve shown over these last five months.”

The development in negotiations was first reported by Bloomberg on Friday.

The group officially came forward in February with their push to unionize – aiming for improved benefits and equal pay – following a slash of the company’s workforce a month earlier, the outlet reported.

An internal memo from CEO Jonah Peretti in January showed that Buzzfeed was planning to cut 15 percent of its workforce as it looked to increase its sustainability.

