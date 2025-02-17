Business guru details changes Trump's DEI cuts could bring to the private sector

President Donald Trump has diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in his crosshairs, and serial entrepreneur Shawn Meaike says it could bring some seismic changes to the private sector – with returns to more merit-based systems and cuts to progressive programs as companies trim the fat.

"I've never once in my 30 years hired somebody based on, 'I'm going to hire you because you look or don't look this way.' I've never done that," Meaike, the "Pick Money" podcast host, told Fox News Digital.

"A lot of public companies adopted these initiatives because they felt like they had to adopt them. For me, I think it's refreshing getting to a place where people get a job, a promotion and opportunity based on what they're doing, based on the skillset they bring, based on the work ethic they bring, based on their teachability and coachability."

The 52-year-old business guru predicted that many private and public sector companies will begin to embrace hiring and promoting based on merit.

He also predicted that existing DEI programs and departments within private sector companies could be among the first on the chopping block when crunching the numbers.

"Private companies, when they start looking at what they put money into and why they put that money in there, and if there's no return on investment, I think you're going to see things get cut. That's how businesses are run," he said.

"I think that's why the greatest key to a successful business is the right people doing the right things, heading in the right direction. That creates profitability for everybody," Meaike added. "But you're absolutely going to see these departments and divisions cut because it's an expense."

Meaike, a former social worker, is now a "self-taught" millionaire who delivers keynote speeches to inspire others to reach similar heights.

He also built Punch Media LLC, where much of the content is centered on turning other people into millionaires.

For 30 years, Meaike has built businesses that boasted diversity as a top asset, but not at the expense of focusing on qualifications.

"One of the things people say is, ‘You have such an unbelievably diversified sales force.’ Yeah, America's diversified, and that's our greatest strength," he said.

"But not one time did we say, we're going to hire that person or not hire that person based on the way they look, where they're from, what their background is," Meaike continued. "That's never been a factor for us."

Several companies have already walked back DEI initiatives that were widely espoused during the Biden years – retail giants Walmart, Amazon and Target, among them.

The divide between DEI and merit has caught national attention in recent months, its attention exacerbated by the Trump administration's crackdowns, including one executive order that directed government agencies to investigate DEI programs at publicly traded corporations.

At the same time, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has zeroed in on DEI in federal agencies while seeking to cut red tape.

"It's ironic right now where all of a sudden, after the election, a lot of these companies are like, 'I don't see the need for that [DEI].' But you did six months ago or did you not see the need six months ago? Either you didn't see the need, and you just jumped on because you were afraid and fear guided your decisions… just make good decisions. Be a good person. Stand behind what you do," Meaike said.

"And a lot of folks now are jumping in because the water is safe. Everybody knows that you made those decisions before because you were trying to appease people," he added. "Great leaders don't make decisions to appease people. That's not what Trump does."

Fox News Digital's Brian Flood and Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.