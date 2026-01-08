‘Builder-in-chief’: Fed housing director backs Trump plan to ban investors from buying homes

"Builder-in-chief" President Donald Trump is bringing the housing market back to life, U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte told "Making Money" on Thursday.

Trump announced Wednesday that he plans to ban institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes.

"I'm very confident we can resuscitate the housing market, but it's dead after what Joe Biden did," Pulte told FOX Business anchor Cheryl Casone.

"It's time that corporations stop owning these homes, and people start owning and living in these homes as nature intended," Pulte said.

Trump targeted Wall Street landlords, urging Congress in a social media post to codify the anti-Wall Street housing policy.

"People live in homes, not corporations," Trump wrote.

Applauding the move, Pulte said corporations stealing homes out of the hands of Americans has gone on for "too long."

The director argued that companies have been pricing everyday citizens out of securing the American dream.

"They [corporations] are actually buying homes at 20% to 30% less, in some cases, than some average Americans are," the housing official explained.

"We can't be having this, where corporations are getting deals on homes. Meanwhile, people can't even find shelter to live in. . . . It’s just crazy," he added.

Pulte said Trump is putting an "all-out" effort toward making homeownership possible again for Americans — an American dream he argued former President Joe Biden dismantled.

"Biden did incredible damage to not just the economy, but to the housing market," he said.

"The target of the administration is getting the American dream back on track after four years of Joe Biden destroying the housing market," Pulte added.

Blocking corporations from buying homes has long been a Democratic priority.

Pulte said while top Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Biden spoke about the issue, they failed to act.

"[Trump] finally had the ability to do something that, frankly, the Democrats didn't have the guts to do," he said.

The director also highlighted the benefit of having a commander-in-chief who ia adept in real estate.

"[Trump] understands the real estate market," Pulte explained. "He understands the importance of keeping home prices high, but at the same time making it so that way people can finally afford a home again."