Brazil bans Elon Musk's X: 'Be careful on the eggshells you're walking on,’ Kevin O'Leary warns

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary joined critics in scrutinizing Brazil’s administration for banning the popular platform X, warning President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to be wary of the "eggshells" he’s walking on.

"People want technology, and they want to communicate with each other. And this is one of the services they like using," O’Leary said.

During an appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday, the O’Leary Ventures chair praised tech pioneer Elon Musk amid his "tussle" with Brazilian leadership as the country’s X ban created a widespread uproar.

"If you look at the history of those kinds of situations, the outcomes are not good for the Lulas... because it's what the people want. And Musk knows that," O’Leary said.

The banning of X is the latest chapter in an ongoing feud between a Brazilian Supreme Court justice and Musk, which also included the freezing of the satellite internet provider Starlink's financial accounts in Brazil, which is 40% owned by Musk.

On Friday, Musk wrote in a post that Brazilian leadership is "shutting down the #1 source of truth in Brazil."

Elon Musk "doesn't care what country, what dictator, what leader, what judiciary. If they don't want his technology over [in] the Amazon where they need high speed internet, he's happy to shut it off. He doesn't care," O’Leary expressed.

He argued that Musk can do "whatever he likes" with the platform since he controls it.

"He's a real poo-poo disturber, if you know what I mean… he just doesn't give a poo-poo and I love that about him," the investor said.

But despite the global outrage over Brazil’s decision, O’Leary predicts that the X ban will be resolved due to the negative impact it will have.

He explained that the decision would ultimately hurt the country due to the administration "shutting down commerce" amid the flourishing "productivity and opportunity" in the country.

"Everybody wants to do business in Brazil because of growth, the growth metrics there, the population demand of goods and services… whether it's technology or anything else, is just straight up almost double digits," O’Leary expressed.

