Bombshell report claims Biden admin using taxpayer money to wage covert war on conservative, Christian groups

In a First on FOX Business interview, Media Research Center President and founder Brent Bozell discussed the "astonishing" findings that the Biden administration is allegedly using taxpayer money to wage a covert war on conservative and Christian groups.

"You're a terrorist, I'm a terrorist," Bozell told host Maria Bartiromo Thursday. "Anybody with the RNC is a terrorist. Anyone supporting or reading Breitbart, the Christian Broadcasting Network, for the love of God, the Heritage Foundation, the most prestigious conservative think tank in America, all have now been targeted as associated to one degree or another with terrorism."

On "Mornings with Maria," the head of the conservative watchdog group detailed their new report which found an Obama-era domestic terror prevention program reinstated by Biden has allegedly given $40 million to 80 recipients who put organizations like the Republican National Committee, Heritage Foundation, Turning Point USA in the same category as militant terror groups.

"The Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program," Bozell started to explain, "this is supposed to find domestic terrorists in America. It was started by Obama. There was concern by Republicans that it would be weaponized against Republicans and conservatives. Trump put the kibosh on it. It's come back now with Joe Biden."

Media Research Center’s president claimed the group reviewed related program documents and discovered one diagram from the University of Dayton of a four-tier pyramid where the top equals an increased level of extremism.

The first and second bottom levels include Fox News, American Conservative Union Foundation, National Rifle Association, Jewish Broadcasting Service, PragerU, Make America Great Again, and more.

Groups at the top and considered most extreme include publicly pro-Nazi networks and militant organizations.

The watchdog group reportedly pressed the fund recipients for clarification or a response to the claims, but Bozell said: "None of them have wanted to respond. Here we go again. Recipients of public money won't tell the public what their money is for."

At a conference where the "Pyramid of Far-Right Radicalization" was dissected, Bozell also alleged that keynote speakers associated top Republican leaders with the Holocaust.

"One speaker was associating Ron DeSantis with the Holocaust. One speaker was associating Donald Trump with Pol Pot, the genocide guy. One speaker did this, he advocated programs to deny people to shut down their websites, to close their meetings, and to physically prevent them from assembling in public," Media Research Center’s president detailed.

The Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas leads the terrorism prevention program, and Bozell has joined in on the calls for the secretary to resign.

"You've got him testifying in Congress and lying through his teeth about the border. Everybody knows he's lying. All you have to do is look at the video," the media watchdog exec said. "But now you've got this where he's taking government funding meant to find terrorists and he's going after Fox News."

The DHS did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.