'Billions' lawsuit nets zero dollars for 'real life' Wendy Rhoades

Denise Shull wanted millions for Showtime’s “Billions” but she’ll be getting zero from the pay cable giant and the show’s creators – at least for now.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CBS CBS CORP. 38.76 -0.28 -0.72%

A federal judge granted the CBS owned cable channel's motion to toss out a copyright infringement case Monday from well-known performance coach Denise Shull against series creators Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin, Showtime, its top executive David Nevins and parent company CBS.

MORE ON FOX BUSINESS: 5 FIXED-INCOME ETFS THAT ‘BILLIONS’ CHARACTER BOBBY AXELROD WOULD PLAY

Shull claimed that the character of Dr. Wendy Rhoades – played by Maggie Siff – inspired by her claiming that she and the “Billions” producer met on several occasions during the development of the series. In addition, Shull claimed that an interview she had with Sorkin -- a host on CNBC -- about her book, “Market Mind Games” helped in the show’s development.

However, according to Deadline Hollywood, despite this ruling, the fight is not over. “We have reviewed the Court’s decision and respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling,” attorney Michael James Malory told Deadline about the decision by Daniels. “Ms. Shull intends to file an appeal,” the NYC-based CKR Law LLP lawyer added.

In the ruling Judge George B. Daniels, wrote: “Although Shull is well known in the performance coaching world, it cannot be said that she can copyright the idea of a female in-house performance coach.” Later in the 34-page order, he added, “Inherent in a copyright is the grant of exclusivity. Granting Plaintiff's exclusivity in this particular idea is precarious, as it would essentially grant Shull a monopoly on the entire subject matter of the female performance coach until the expiration of her copyright.”

“Billions” captures the world of high finance and the forces that monitor it where influence and corruption are the currency of the day pitting a determined U.S. attorney played by Paul Giamatti against a hedge fund titan portrayed by Damian Lewis.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE