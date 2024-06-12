Billionaire Carolina Hurricanes owner on Wall Street titans embracing Trump: ‘Hard to support nonsense’

With the November election looming large, economic perils and geopolitical unrest continue to plague the Biden administration.

As voters decipher who to send back to the White House, many big names in finance are opting in to support former President Trump despite his controversies.

"Historically, some of the way Trump treats people doesn't sit well with them when you have choices, but there's really not many choices anymore," Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

BIDEN TRAILS TRUMP IN MOST BATTLEGROUND STATES AS VOTERS SOUR ON THE US ECONOMY

According to a report from Politico, a number of billionaires are willing to shake off personal concerns about Trump and embrace him for 2024. Some of the titans include Point Bridge Capital founder Hal Lambert, hedge fund executive Nelson Peltz and hotel mogul Robert Bigelow.

The change in attitude is largely due to Trump's "pro-business" policies and previous standing on the world stage, Dundon said.

Under President Biden, the U.S. economy has seen record-breaking inflation, an exasperated housing market and surging household debt.

NEARLY TWO-THIRDS OF MIDDLE-CLASS AMERICANS SAY THEY ARE STRUGGLING FINANCIALLY: ‘GASPING FOR AIR’

More than three quarters of poll respondents in a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult report said the president is responsible for the current performance of the U.S. economy, and nearly half said he was "very responsible."

Dundon highlighted the Biden administration's collective "nonsense" is contributing to growing support for Trump among the Wall Street elite in addition to everyday Americans.

"Some of the things have gotten to where it's hard to support nonsense," he told host Brian Kilmeade.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.