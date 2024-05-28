Frustrated parents reach tipping point in Biden’s economy as they struggle to make ends meet: 'So debilitating

The kitchen table economics of American households have become a battleground for frustrated moms who find themselves struggling with the realities of the Biden administration's policies.

"It is bad. The mom-and-pop stores are closing down at an alarming rate. [It takes] two to three jobs per person just to make ends meet," Kristina Tullos, a concerned mom from Hawaii, said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

Tullos was one of three moms who spoke with co-host Carley Shimkus about their financial frustrations under the current administration.

Quisha King, a business owner, podcast host and single parent, compared her life under the Trump administration to the one she currently lives, zeroing in on the struggle to cover the cost of everyday necessities.

"It's so debilitating," she said. "I am so ready to vote for a change, [to] vote for Donald Trump to get rid of Bidenomics forever.

"You get scared to even pull up your bank account because you go to the grocery store, and you spend so much on gas and regular everyday things, and your children need things," she continued. "It becomes so much of a struggle, and I'm ready for Bidenomics to be gone. I am so tired of him trying to pretend like Americans are not struggling."

Annie Frey, host of "The Annie Frey Show" and the third mom on Tuesday's panel, similarly blamed the current administration for widespread financial hardship.

"The middle class seems to be getting smaller under Bidenomics," she told Shimkus. "And I think the most insulting things to mothers and fathers out there right now… is they know that there is more month at the end of the paycheck every single month, and what we continue to hear from the current president of the United States is that he's doing it right and, if you don't believe that, then you have misunderstood, and he'll just wait for you to come to his conclusion."

Recent findings from the Federal Reserve's Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households report for 2023 show that just 64% of parents with kids under the age of 18 reported doing at least OK financially last year, the lowest level since 2015 when the survey began.

Despite outcry from working class families, President Biden insists his administration has "turned [the economy] around," telling CNN's Erin Burnett during a tense exchange in an interview earlier this month that Americans have had access to "good-paying jobs" under his tenure.

"When I started this administration, people were saying there was going to be a collapse of the economy. We have the strongest economy in the world. Let me say that again – in the world," he said, despite conceding that inflation is "really worrisome to people."

As the "Fox & Friends First" discussion circled back to Tullos, she claimed that people in the deep blue state of Hawaii are "starting to wake up,"

"Maui, for example, still [has] no money. [People are] displaced, homeless. Everybody outside is getting the taxpayers' money except us. It's so sad," she said. "And I do see more people [saying] I'm going to vote Republican… It's not working for me. It's not working for anybody. You cannot spell triumph without Trump."

