Bill Cosby stuck with $2.75 million dollar legal bill while in prison

By FOXBusiness

Former TV star Bill Cosby will serve three to 10 years in state prison after being found guilty of three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.

A Philadelphia judge ruled that Bill Cosby will be responsible for a $2.75 million legal bill according to The NY Post.

A judge stated that Cosby’s attempt to free himself from the legal obligation was “egregious” on Friday. The ruling in favor of legal firm Quinn, Emanuel, Urquhart, & Sullivan, of Los Angeles, rejected Cosby’s claim.

Cosby is currently in a Philadelphia prison and has completed the first of his three to ten year sentence.

After several women came forward with accusations, Cosby, 82-years-old, was convicted in April 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his house near Philadelphia in 2004.

Cosby star of 80’s & 90’s hit TV show, “The Cosby Show,” has a net worth of $400 million, but still challenged a California arbitration award that upheld almost $7 million in legal fees from his first sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania in 2017.

