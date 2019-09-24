Bill Cosby stuck with $2.75 million dollar legal bill while in prison

A Philadelphia judge ruled that Bill Cosby will be responsible for a $2.75 million legal bill according to The NY Post.

A judge stated that Cosby’s attempt to free himself from the legal obligation was “egregious” on Friday. The ruling in favor of legal firm Quinn, Emanuel, Urquhart, & Sullivan, of Los Angeles, rejected Cosby’s claim.

Cosby is currently in a Philadelphia prison and has completed the first of his three to ten year sentence.

After several women came forward with accusations, Cosby, 82-years-old, was convicted in April 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his house near Philadelphia in 2004.

Cosby star of 80’s & 90’s hit TV show, “The Cosby Show,” has a net worth of $400 million, but still challenged a California arbitration award that upheld almost $7 million in legal fees from his first sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania in 2017.

