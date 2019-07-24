Bill Cosby’s insurer settles defamation lawsuit filed by model Janice Dickinson

Another woman who filed defamation claims against long-time entertainer Bill Cosby has settled her case.

A spokesperson for the actor said on Wednesday that insurance giant AIG settled defamation claims filed by model Janice Dickinson.

The case was settled without the entertainer’s approval, his spokesperson said – as reported by The Associated Press.

AIG did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

The insurance company has settled lawsuits filed by at least eight other women, who say the comedian and his agent maligned them by denying their allegations.

Former model Janice Dickinson returns to the courtroom during the lunch break in the sexual assault trial sentencing hearing for entertainer Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse September 24, 2018

Dean was among a number of women who accused Cosby of sexual assault. The supermodel’s claims date back to 1982, when she said she was drugged and raped by Cosby.

Dean and her attorney Lisa Bloom have a press conference scheduled on Thursday.

Cosby, 82, is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for sexual assault at a state facility in Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.