Biden-Harris commerce secretary says she is staying out of potential port worker strike

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday that she "hasn't been particularly involved" on the potential strike of port workers that has some experts worried that it could cost the U.S. economy billions every day.

"This is the first time since the 1970s that you would see strikes all up and down, not only the East Coast, but the Gulf ports," CNBC host Becky Quick said. "What would this mean for commerce in this country? What would this mean for businesses if we go into this strike? And what do you know about it?"

"I would say, look, it's not a secret that this would be, depending on how long it lasts, could be incredibly disruptive to commerce," Raimondo, who appeared as a surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, responded.

She added that she hopes the parties come together to an agreement because if not, the effects on the economy could be "very disruptive."

Quick followed up by asking what the effects would be if the strike lasted longer than a week.

"I have not been very focused on that. I would refer you to the White House or the transportation secretary," Raimondo responded.

When Quick pressed again on the possible effects of the strike, Raimondo dodged and said she didn't want to violate the Hatch Act because she was there in her personal capacity.

"I haven't been particularly involved," she added.

Unionized dockworkers in the International Longshoremen's Association , which represents 45,000 members at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, may go on strike beginning Oct. 1 if an agreement isn't reached by the end of Monday.

The strike by workers at ports from Texas to Maine will reportedly impact U.S. farmers already dealing with an economic downward spiral. An analysis by J.P. Morgan estimated a strike would cost the U.S. economy up to $5 billion per day.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Commerce Department for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

