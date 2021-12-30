Biden's 'moment of truth' was in admitting he ‘doesn’t have a clue’ how to manage COVID-19: Mike Huckabee

Former Arkansas Mike Huckabee slammed President Biden during an interview on "Mornings with Maria" stating that he ‘fumbled the ball’ when it comes to handling COVID-19.

MIKE HUCKABEE: Joe Biden spent 4 downs at the line of scrimmage, never even got so much as an inch ahead and finally had to punt the ball and realize he was going to have to turn it over to the governors because he had no federal solution… the most amazing thing is that I think he had an unexpected and maybe even unintended moment of truth when he admitted that he doesn't have a plan. I'd say it's more fair to say he doesn't have a clue, and that became very evident when he was talking to the governors. Now this is the guy who for a year has been boasting and beating his chest about he's going to get the virus under control; he's going to handle this. Trump hasn't done it right, but he will. And here we are a year later. More deaths in 2021 than in 2020. More people with COVID, even with a vaccine and a plan that the Trump administration put in place. Joe Biden fumbled when he got the ball.

