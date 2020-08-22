Chicago businessman says Dems failed to address crime at DNC

Democrats ignored the rise in crime and violence in major cities during the Democratic National Convention last week, Sam Sanchez, Chicago business owner and vice chair of the Illinois Restaurant Association, told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"Democrats have not addressed this issue," Sanchez told co-host Pete Hegseth. "We have some good Democrats in the city of Chicago and they are being ignored."

The owner of Old Crow Smokehouse and Moe's Cantina in River North watched helplessly from home as looters ransacked his restaurants in June.

"Our business, due to COVID -- now crime -- is down 80%. We don't see any safety in the city, definitely our customers don't want to come visit from the suburbs, and we're missing other tourists coming into town," Sanchez told co-host Pete Hegseth. "It is dangerous."

According to the Chicago Police Department, murders are up 53%, from 310 to 473, and shootings are up 47%, from 1,329 to 1,957, compared to the same time period last year.

The business owner said crime poses a greater risk than the coronavirus pandemic closures, which already devastated businesses in the Windy City.

"There is eventually a cure for COVID and we could manage. We can't manage this crime," he said. "There's no vaccine for crime."

He explained that they've seen children getting killed, carjackings, and more.

"People are scared. We are worried. We definitely need help. We want crime to stop," Sanchez said. "Right now the increasing of gun violence in Chicago is out of control."