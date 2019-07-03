Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling’s former mansion sells for nearly $120M, breaking LA County record: report

The Manor in Holmby Hills mansion, which was built for late Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling in 1991, sold for a whopping $119.75 million, a report stated.

The sale broke the record for the highest home price in Los Angeles County ever, the Los Angeles Times reported. The previous record was set in 2016 for two homes – one of which was the famous Playboy Mansion – that went off the market at a price tag of $100 million.

The sale on Spelling's mansion was slated to close Tuesday.

Spelling’s widow Candy Spelling sold the home to Petra Ecclestone, the daughter of billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, for $85 million eight years ago. Ecclestone was the home’s latest owner and it was not immediately clear who bought the manor from her. At the time of its sale, the manor was listed for $160 million.

The home, nicknamed “Candyland” when the Spellings owned it, sits on 4.7 acres of land and boasts 56,500-square feet of space. The house has 123 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms. Some custom rooms included a barbershop and flower-cutting rooms. About 30 staffers worked at the home when the Spellings lived there.

Ecclestone made some alterations when she lived there, including converting a room into a salon and massage parlor.