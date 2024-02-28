America's busiest airports in Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas rank among worst in US, review finds

The Atlanta Hartsfield, Dallas/Forth Worth, Denver, and Chicago O'Hare airports ranked among the worst in the U.S., according to airport reviewer Skytrax, and received average ratings for staff service and product facilities.

While Skytrax, a review and rating website based in the U.K., declined to give any U.S. airports one or two-star ratings, several received just three stars. According to their website, three-stars are given to airports "where staff service standards or the product facilities are fair or average."

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport received three stars because of "inefficient and insufficient immigration and security staffing levels," the review website said. However, they write that the airport has an "excellent range" of food options, and helpful "information staff."

The Atlanta airport received 2.5 stars for their wait times in security and three stars for service efficiency at the security screening. Hartsfield-Jackson is the busiest airport in the U.S., according to AFA. Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver International, Chicago O'Hare and Los Angeles International are the next four busiest airports.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the second-busiest airport in the U.S., received a three-star rating as well, mostly lacking in overall terminal comfort. It received just two stars for its selection of land-side shops and food and beverage choices.

Denver International Airport also received an average, three-star ranking as Skytrax notes its very unique structure, but says, "TSA processing is often a slow pinchpoint in the departure process, and it is important to remember that access to the B and C concourses is via the people mover train only."

Chicago O'Hare International Airport received the fair to average rating as well, citing a "high inconvenience" for customer over internal terminal renovations.

"Chicago is conveniently connected to the city’s mass transport system – however, the failure to appropriately renovate the internal terminal connector transit has meant a high degree of inconvenience and delays for passengers. Terminal interiors are relatively dated and the range of seating and integrated power supply is considered poor," Skytrax said.

O'Hare was home to hundreds of migrants throughout 2023 as they waited for access to shelter, but Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in early February that there were no more migrant encampments at the airport.

Chicago's Midway International Airport also made the three-star list, also lacking in food choices. Los Angeles International Airport was cited as having access issues and slow experiences in security.

"Access to LAX remains a weakness and drop-off roadways are often congested. Security and immigration standards are frequently slow and inefficient," Skytrax wrote.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was the only U.S. airport to make Skytrax's list of top 20 airports in the world for 2023. It ranked 18th on the list.