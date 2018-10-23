Apple subscription TV platform to receive global launch: Report

Apple’s subscription TV service will receive a global launch in more than 100 countries, according to a report Tuesday, as the tech giant looks to challenge Netflix’s dominance in the streaming space.

The Information reported that Apple’s platform will roll out globally within months of its U.S. launch, which is set to occur in the first half of 2019. Subscribers will have access to original Apple content, as well as content from other TV networks that will require a secondary subscription and an as-yet unspecified lineup of other shows and movies.

Apple declined to comment.

At launch Apple’s subscription service will lag behind the global reach offered by Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video service. Both services are available in more than 190 countries, according to The Information.

Apple has reportedly committed $1 billion toward developing original content in 2018. However, the iPhone maker is widely expected to surpass that budget figure. The company has already signed deals with Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and various other Hollywood personalities.

Apple is one of several companies seeking to challenge Netflix. AT&T is in the process of overhauling HBO with an eye toward streaming audiences, while Disney is set to launch its own branded streaming platform in 2019.