Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he's 'not a fan' of AI

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is raising concerns about artificial intelligence as the technology becomes more embedded in everyday life, warning that it may not yet deliver the reliability and human understanding people expect.

Steve Wozniak joined FOX Business' Liz Claman on "The Claman Countdown" to discuss how AI is evolving and where he believes it falls short despite rapid advancements across the tech industry.

APPLE CEO TIM COOK DOUBLES DOWN ON POLICY OVER POLITICS WHILE ALIGNING WITH TRUMP’S MANUFACTURING PUSH

Wozniak, who helped build Apple's earliest computers and shape the personal computing revolution, framed his skepticism around the importance of human thinking and emotional awareness, arguing that technology should reflect genuine understanding rather than just well-written responses.

"I want to know some human being like myself is thinking, knowing what I might feel, and understanding emotions and all that," Wozniak said.

APPLE UNVEILS LOWER COST IPHONE 17E, RAISES PRICES ON MACBOOKS

Drawing from his own experience testing AI tools, Wozniak said the systems often fail to answer questions directly, instead offering broad or unrelated information that misses the user's true need.

"I want such reliable content every time. I am not a fan of AI," Wozniak said.

NEW EMOJIS COMING TO APPLE IPHONES IN LATEST UPDATE

His remarks also touched on the broader impact of technology on human behavior, suggesting that growing dependence on automated systems could change how people process information and solve problems.

"You become dependent on it," Wozniak said.