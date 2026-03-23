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Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he's 'not a fan' of AI

Wozniak says AI systems often fail to answer questions directly and lack the emotional understanding he expects from technology.

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Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak joins 'The Claman Countdown' to reflect on Apple’s 50th anniversary, weigh in on the rise of AI and warn about the growing power of Big Tech. video

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sounds alarm on tech’s future: ‘I’m not a fan of AI’

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak joins 'The Claman Countdown' to reflect on Apple’s 50th anniversary, weigh in on the rise of AI and warn about the growing power of Big Tech.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is raising concerns about artificial intelligence as the technology becomes more embedded in everyday life, warning that it may not yet deliver the reliability and human understanding people expect.

Steve Wozniak joined FOX Business' Liz Claman on "The Claman Countdown" to discuss how AI is evolving and where he believes it falls short despite rapid advancements across the tech industry.

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Wozniak, who helped build Apple's earliest computers and shape the personal computing revolution, framed his skepticism around the importance of human thinking and emotional awareness, arguing that technology should reflect genuine understanding rather than just well-written responses.

"I want to know some human being like myself is thinking, knowing what I might feel, and understanding emotions and all that," Wozniak said.

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Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak speaking at a conference. (Luis Ortiz/LatinContent / Getty Images)

Drawing from his own experience testing AI tools, Wozniak said the systems often fail to answer questions directly, instead offering broad or unrelated information that misses the user's true need.

"I want such reliable content every time. I am not a fan of AI," Wozniak said.

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His remarks also touched on the broader impact of technology on human behavior, suggesting that growing dependence on automated systems could change how people process information and solve problems.

"You become dependent on it," Wozniak said.