America's career coach on how to keep employees engaged: 'It starts with taking care of your people'

America's career coach and bestselling author Ken Coleman joined "Mornings with Maria" to discuss how business leaders can be successful this year, claiming "employees" should be the center focus after a recent survey indicated over 70% of CEOs are worried about losing their job. Coleman told Dagen McDowell it is imperative CEOs take care of their employees to enhance retention on engagement saying, "It all comes down to the people."

KEN COLEMAN: Employees, employees, employees is where we focus. You know, leadership is complex right now in 2022, but winning in leadership is pretty simple, and it starts with taking care of your people. So here's what workers want, we hear all kinds of things every day. I talk about it on this network and others that they're looking for flexible work options, they're looking for more benefits. They're looking for wellness. All that's true. Well, let me tell you what people really want. It's always been the same. They want to be valued. They want to be seen, they want to be recognized, they want to have an opportunity to win. And as a leader, you've got to focus on getting the right people on the right seat of the bus, and then you'll see engagement increase, and then you have a chance to retain these people by serving them, by loving them, and treating all people the same in the organization, not just your current leadership team. And I think big-time CEOs need to get out of the corner office and start walking the hallways and ask the question, Hey, how are you doing? That's a personal question. The second question is how can I help you win? If that trickles down through the entire organization you're going to see people want to stay with you longer. You're going to get people, hire people, engage at a higher rate and that means higher profits, but this all comes down to people.

