Americans paying less as Trump drug pricing push slashes GLP-1, fertility medicine costs, official says

Falling prescription drug costs are emerging as a key development in the broader push to rein in U.S. health care spending, with new pricing shifts beginning to show up at the pharmacy counter.

Medicare Director Chris Klomp joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss how recent policy changes are starting to impact affordability across the health care system.

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Klomp pointed to early signs that pricing pressure is easing, particularly for high-demand medications like GLP-1 drugs, which have surged in popularity but have remained out of reach for many patients. He attributed the recent price declines to actions taken by President Donald Trump to lower drug costs through new pricing initiatives.

"If you need a GLP-1, you're now paying half of what you were paying just a couple of months ago before he announced those deals," Klomp said.

Klomp framed the pricing changes as part of a broader effort to address affordability challenges that have prevented many Americans from filling prescriptions.

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"That's solving the problem for a quarter of Americans who can't pick up a prescription when they get to the pharmacy counter because they can't afford it right now," Klomp said.

The price drop reflects a broader effort to align drug costs more closely with international benchmarks while increasing competition in the market. GLP-1 medications, commonly used for diabetes and weight management, have become a focal point in the affordability debate as demand continues to climb.

Klomp suggested the changes extend beyond a single drug class, pointing to similar trends in other treatments where costs have historically been a barrier to access.

"If you want to grow your family, you need to pick up fertility medicine again. You're paying about half for those drugs, saving you thousands of dollars per cycle of treatment than you were just a couple months ago," he said.

The shifts come as policymakers look for ways to reduce out-of-pocket costs while maintaining long-term sustainability in federal health care programs.

"[Trump's] delivering on affordability for every American family to be their healthiest self," Klomp said.