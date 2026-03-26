Tom Brady opens up about his health amid GLP-1 surge: Water, movement and discipline

As the market for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs explodes toward a projected $150 billion, NFL legend Tom Brady is stepping into the arena — not to promote a magic pill, but to infuse the clinical surge with his trademark "TB12" discipline.

"Making a difference in other people's lives, trying to share some of the things that have been in my mind that I've learned from incredible mentors, understanding and trying to inspire through the different people that have come into my life to communicate the messages that I've been able to get, that have helped me kind of live my dream, and I want to do that for others," Brady said in an exclusive "Mornings with Maria" interview that aired Thursday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and eMed CEO Linda Yaccarino joined forces to announce a massive $200 million funding round, valuing the digital health company at more than $2 billion. The duo is aiming to revolutionize "population health" by using AI and clinical oversight to provide employers with a sustainable way to offer GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro, while slashing corporate insurance claims.

"The raise confirms immense momentum and establishes us as the definitive company for population health and helping employers break the runaway health care costs and break their cost curve," Yaccarino told Bartiromo.

TOM BRADY SAYS POST-N.F.L. LIFE IS ABOUT ‘BUILDING TRUST’ AS HE MAKES BUSINESS PLAY WITH HERTZ

"When you have overweight or obese people, their health care costs are two times the average employee who's not obese," she continued. "So that is the question that hasn't been answered yet, that finally, eMed steps in, is able to deliver those solutions to employers all over the country."

While many Americans use GLP-1s as an easy weight-loss solution, Brady views the eMed platform as a kickstart for those who lack the biological advantage of natural high-willpower. He insists that medication must be based on a foundation of clinical support and personal accountability.

"This isn't about shortcuts for anybody. This is about a well-delivered program for people to kick-start their health journey in certain ways," Brady clarified. "I’ve been so fortunate to be around the best professionals, the best doctors, the best trainers, the best nutritionists. And I realized how fortunate I was at having that guidance."

"I really want to kind of break the stigma around the fact that, you know, discipline and hard work and willpower are something that… we're born with. I was born with that, and I have the ability to do that. I think there's a lot of other people that that is something that is more of a struggle," he added. "But we need to be able to provide support for those people as well."

Brady further detailed how his most valuable asset required a level of maintenance that is only now becoming mainstream.

"I realized because I was an athlete, my body was my asset," the former quarterback said. "If I loved playing football and I love being on the field, then I love performing my very best. I had to treat my body, you know, a very certain way. I tried to get a lot of muscle work to repair injured tissue. I hydrated all the time. I tried to eat a low inflammatory diet. I tried to get the proper rest."

"How can I ever stop? This is my life, I tell you, I've been so obsessed with training. I would feel horrible and worse if I didn't move all the time. I feel like I have a lot of energy... I want to stay active. I have three children. I want to go out there and play basketball and swim and hit the golf ball, and play volleyball with my daughter in the backyard," Brady said.

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Yaccarino — the former CEO of X Corp who declined to comment on Wednesday's social media verdict — explained that the goal of eMed is to take Brady’s "rigor" and apply it to the American workforce and minimize chronic diseases.

"Ninety-percent of people stay on our program. They do two things: First, and most important, what Tom was referencing, they get healthier," she said. "And when you get people on the program, when you deliver those health outcomes, that's the secret sauce for employers, for CEOs, CFOs — who you have on your show all the time — because they get their return on their investment."