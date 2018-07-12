Search

Amazon's Jeff Bezos plans on sending tourists to space. Here's how

FBN’s Charlie Gasparino discusses Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s speech at the Allen & Co. Conference and how his company Blue Origin could start sending tourists to space.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is orbiting around a plan to utilize his private spaceflight company Blue Origin to enter the business of moon colonization.

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that Bezos has proposed building an “infrastructure” for mankind’s future in space.

Bezos made the revelation about his space exploration plans during a discussion he led at Allen & Co.'s annual conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The conference, dubbed “summer camp for billionaires,” is an invitation-only gathering of tech and media moguls who descend on the Sun Valley resort to talk business and make deals.

Participants seemed to be focused on the future of 21st Century Fox entertainment assets and Comcast’s bidding war for Sky News.

Gasparino reports that Sinclair Broadcast Group officials are expecting the first major regulatory approval of the Tribune Media deal as early as Friday.

