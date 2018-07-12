Amazon's Jeff Bezos plans on sending tourists to space. Here's how

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is orbiting around a plan to utilize his private spaceflight company Blue Origin to enter the business of moon colonization.

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that Bezos has proposed building an “infrastructure” for mankind’s future in space.

Bezos made the revelation about his space exploration plans during a discussion he led at Allen & Co.'s annual conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The conference, dubbed “summer camp for billionaires,” is an invitation-only gathering of tech and media moguls who descend on the Sun Valley resort to talk business and make deals.

Participants seemed to be focused on the future of 21st Century Fox entertainment assets and Comcast’s bidding war for Sky News.

