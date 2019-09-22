Amazon's Jeff Bezos gives Emmy shoutout to nominated Prime Video stars

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is rooting for a few of his own ahead of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

The founder of the retail giant tweeted to the stars of the critically acclaimed shows nominated — all of whom are part of the Amazon Prime Video family.

“Good luck to @RachelBros, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the @MaiselTV and @Fleabag teams, and all @PrimeVideo shows up for #Emmys tonight,” Bezos said in the tweet.

Rachel Brosnahan, who won an Emmy for her role as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” last year, is nominated again for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. Brosnahan is joined on that list by actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who stars in the BBC comedy “Fleabag.”

The nominations are a big win for Amazon since the company has been actively expanding its library of self-produced series. So far, the streaming service offers more than 50 original shows for its customers—some of which feature Hollywood big names like Kate Beckinsale and Casey Affleck.

In a report by Variety, Amazon Prime Video was on track to generate $1.7 billion in revenue in 2018, according to analysts. They also predicted that the company would grow that number to $3.6 billion by 2020.

Amazon Prime Video began featuring original series in 2013, which is around the same time streaming king Netflix did. However, Amazon only started to make a crack in Emmy nominations in 2015 with its comedic series “Transparent.”

Last year, Amazon raked in a whopping 14 nominations for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and won more than half of them, including highly sought-after categories in writing, acting, and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Amazon’s top competitor, Netflix, snagged the crown for most Emmy nominations from cable network HBO last year—garnering 112 versus 108. HBO is owned by AT&T.