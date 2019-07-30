Amazon won't release streaming metrics: Here's why

Though the company was hesitant at first, Netflix has begun to release its ratings metrics. However, its streaming competitor Amazon has refused.

Amazon Studios doesn’t publicize the number of people who stream its original content, with the public or even show creators, Adweek reported.

The head of the studio, Jennifer Salke, reportedly said that Amazon “doesn’t embrace” the strategy of sharing metrics while she was speaking in Los Angeles.

“We agree that it’s not a strategy for us,” Salke said at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. “We know what the numbers are, and that may change over time, but right now … we’ll talk about the success of our shows and single out shows that are overperforming.”

Despite not showing metrics to creators, Amazon Studios’ COO and co-head of television Albert Cheng said “we have ways” of measuring performance, according to Adweek.

At the Los Angeles event, Salke did explain that the studio’s “most successful shows” were season 2 of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Tom Clancy’s "Jack Ryan," "Hannah," "Good Omens" and "Homecoming," according to Adweek.

Salke added that even though there are more and more streaming services being created, the studio isn’t worried.

“We’re not in the volume business; we’re in the curated business of bringing individual shows to our global, diverse audience that they will love, and they will come to count on, coming to AmazonPrime Video and seeing shows that are of a certain quality and that are great,” Salke said.

The outlet also reported that Nielsen Global Media will start measuring Amazon’s shows and movies as part of its SVOD Content Ratings in the near future -- much like Nielsen did for Netflix, so at least some of Amazon’s numbers will be public.

Meanwhile, Netflix has only recently begun revealing its own metrics. Four days after the third season of “Stranger Things” was online, the company tweeted to tout the 40.7 million accounts who had been watching the show and the 18.2 million accounts that had already finished it.

The streaming giant is also investing hundreds of millions to make three big-budget films in a move aiming more to retain and grow its subscriber base than blow out the box office, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The streaming giant will spend nearly $200 million to make the Dwayne Johnson action movie “Red Notice,” which will be filmed next year at exotic locations, and also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, according to the Journal. In addition, Netflix plans to release later this year “6 Underground,” a Michael Bay-directed action film that is costing about $150 million, and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.”