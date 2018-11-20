Amazon bids for Disney's 22 regional sports networks: Report

E-commerce giant Amazon has submitted bids to buy all 22 of the regional sports networks Disney acquired as part of its recent deal with Twenty-First Century Fox, according to a report Tuesday.

The company’s bids include an offer to buy the YES Network, the New York Yankees’ television broadcast partner, CNBC reported. The Yankees also hold a minority stake in the network.

Amazon is one of several companies or firms to submit first-round bids to buy the networks, according to the report. Other bidders include KKR, Sinclair Broadcasting Group and the Blackstone Group. The streamlined Fox, which includes FOX Business, Fox News and Fox Sports, could also emerge as a bidder when second-round bids are submitted later this year.

The financial terms of Amazon’s offers for the networks were unclear. Amazon declined to comment. Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Federal regulators mandated that Disney sell Fox’s regional sports networks as part of its deal to acquire film and television assets due to its existing ownership of ESPN. Bundled together, the regional sports networks could cost $20 billion, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The networks broadcast games from 44 teams across MLB, NHL and NBA.

Amazon is one of several tech companies looking to expand its imprint in sports. The e-commerce platform airs 11 “Thursday Night Football” games per year as part of a streaming rights deal with the NFL. Facebook and Twitter have also acquired rights to various sports properties.