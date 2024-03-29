136-year-old kosher food brand Manischewitz debuts 'eye-catching' makeover ahead of Passover

An iconic food brand at the center of many Jewish families’ Passover celebrations just got a new makeover.

Manischewitz, the 136-year-old leading kosher company, has unveiled a new logo, packaging, and some new products.

Reportedly aiming to appeal to a young audience while maintaining its commitment to a family and friends mentality, the rebrand features modern typography while using bright oranges, yellows and reds to pop out on store shelves.

"People have been purchasing the Manischewitz food products for generations," Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco, parent company of Manischewitz, told the Jewish Journal on Wednesday. "We wanted [Manischewitz] to still look and feel familiar, and it does, but the colors and graphics are now as warm and delicious as the food we make."

"We hope the update will expand the reach to a younger Jewish audience, as well as everyone who is curious about Jewish food," Seidman also said. "We want to invite Jews young and old and non-Jews to take a walk down the kosher aisle."

Another noticeable change within the refreshed look includes joyful caricatures that give a unique personality to each product’s packaging.

The new branding is set to be featured on their mainstay products including matzah, matzah meal, matzah ball soup, gefilte fish, chicken broth, macaroons, egg noodles and more. Manischewitz’ new products include a grapeseed oil, gluten-free options and freezer section items.

"We are very excited about our debut into the frozen category, and this year, people can find kosher for Passover and gluten-free frozen matzah balls and frozen knishes," Seidman told the Journal.

TikTok creator and consumer brand analyst Nate Rosen took to the platform to voice his first impressions.

"Who wouldn't stop and look at this in a grocery store? This is so eye-catching," Rosen said in his review video. "Even though it feels new and fresh, it also feels really familiar. I, for one, am very excited to see other consumers find and discover this brand."

"It's a brand that I grew up with and have a lot of nostalgia for," he added, "and I'm really excited to see it get this revitalization and a second life."

The minds behind the design overhaul come from agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), which has worked with other food and beverage brands like Stella Artois, Budweiser, Fanta, Hippeas, Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts.

"Manischewitz holds a special place not only in Jewish culture, but American culture. Simply mentioning the brand immediately evokes thoughts of Jewish cuisine, although people may not have had a clear visual of what it looked like," JKR global executive creative director Lisa Smith was quoted in the Jewish Journal.

"This presented an opportunity to establish a distinct brand identity that not only extends the understanding of Jewish culture through food but also beckons the mass-market consumer base to embrace a new category that goes beyond the confines of the Jewish-food section."