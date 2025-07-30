Zuckerberg wants to give everyone their own personal superintelligence through Meta's new vision

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced the tech giant will focus on developing a personal superintelligence for everyone, which will further enable creative and leisurely pursuits.

Zuckerberg discussed the path forward for Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) push in a video published on Facebook and Instagram, two of the main social media platforms that are part of Meta.

"AI keeps accelerating, and over the past few months we've begun to see glimpses of AI systems improving themselves, so developing superintelligence is now in sight. But there's this big open question about what we should direct superintelligence towards," he said.

"A lot has been written about the scientific and economic advances that AI can bring, and I'm really optimistic about this," Zuckerberg explained. "But I think an even more meaningful impact in our lives is going to come from everyone having a personal superintelligence that helps you achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, be a better friend, and grow to become the person that you aspire to be."

META'S ZUCKERBERG AIMING TO DOMINATE AI RACE WITH RECRUITING PUSH FOR NEW 'SUPERINTELLIGENCE' TEAM: REPORT

"This vision is different from others in the industry who want to direct AI at automating all of the valuable work. At Meta, we believe in putting the power of superintelligence in people's hands to direct it towards what they value in their own lives."

"Some of this will be about improving productivity, but a lot of it may be more personal in nature. This is going to be a new era in some ways, but in others it's going to be a continuation of historical trends."

OPENAI CEO ACCUSES META OF OFFERING $100 MILLION BONUSES TO POACH EMPLOYEES

Ticker Security Last Change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 701.42 +1.42 +0.20%



Zuckerberg said 200 years ago, about 90% of people were focused on farming for survival, while today fewer than 2% of the population produce the food that feeds the world.

"Advances in technology have freed much of humanity to focus less on subsistence, and more on the pursuits that we choose. That at each step along the way, most people have decided to use their newfound productivity to spend more time on creativity, culture, and just enjoying life – and I expect superintelligence to accelerate this trend even more."

META PARTNERS WITH OAKLEY TO LAUNCH AI-POWERED PERFORMANCE GLASSES

He went on to say that if past trends continue, there will be less time spent on productivity software and more time on creating and connecting, adding that he believes personal devices such as AI-enabled smart glasses, will become the "main computing devices."

"I believe deeply in building personal superintelligence for everyone, and at Meta, we have the resources to build the resources to build the massive infrastructure required, and the ability to deliver new technology to billions of people. I am excited to build this future, and we've got a lot more to come soon," Zuckerberg concluded.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE