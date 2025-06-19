Expand / Collapse search
Technology
OpenAI CEO accuses Meta of offering $100 million bonuses to poach employees

Sam Altman says the tech giant views OpenAI as their 'biggest competitor'

Meta has allegedly tried to recruit employees from competitor OpenAI by offering bonuses as high as $100 million, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed on a podcast that aired Tuesday.

"[Meta] started making giant offers to a lot of people on our team," Altman said on the Uncapped podcast, which is hosted by his brother. "You know, like $100 million signing bonuses, more than that [in] compensation per year."

Meta's alleged attempts to recruit OpenAI workers come as the tech giant works to advance its artificial intelligence strategy and build a superintelligence unit that can meet or exceed human capabilities, according to Reuters.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks in Japan

Open AI CEO Sam Altman speaks during a talk session with SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son at an event titled "Transforming Business through AI" in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 3. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images / Getty Images)

None of OpenAI's "best people" have so far accepted Meta's alleged offers, Altman said.

Competition to recruit artificial intelligence workers has reached an all-time high, with some believing that individual workers can heavily influence the trajectory of a company's success, Reuters reported.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a keynote speech during the Meta Connect annual event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Sept. 25, 2024.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a keynote speech during the Meta Connect annual event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Sept. 25, 2024. (Reuters/Manuel Orbegozo / Reuters)

"I've heard that Meta thinks of us as their biggest competitor," the OpenAI CEO said.

Altman's claims follow reports earlier this month that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is working on building a superintelligence team from a group of artificial intelligence researchers and engineers. The Facebook owner plans to hire about 50 people for the team and will personally recruit most of the members, Bloomberg News reported.

Meta apps including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook

The apps Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp can be seen on the display of a smartphone in front of the logo of Meta. (Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg announced Meta is investing $65 billion into AI in 2025, including the construction of a massive data center.

Meta did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.