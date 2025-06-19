OpenAI CEO accuses Meta of offering $100 million bonuses to poach employees

Meta has allegedly tried to recruit employees from competitor OpenAI by offering bonuses as high as $100 million, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed on a podcast that aired Tuesday.

"[Meta] started making giant offers to a lot of people on our team," Altman said on the Uncapped podcast, which is hosted by his brother. "You know, like $100 million signing bonuses, more than that [in] compensation per year."

Meta's alleged attempts to recruit OpenAI workers come as the tech giant works to advance its artificial intelligence strategy and build a superintelligence unit that can meet or exceed human capabilities, according to Reuters.

None of OpenAI's "best people" have so far accepted Meta's alleged offers, Altman said.

Competition to recruit artificial intelligence workers has reached an all-time high, with some believing that individual workers can heavily influence the trajectory of a company's success, Reuters reported.

"I've heard that Meta thinks of us as their biggest competitor," the OpenAI CEO said.

Altman's claims follow reports earlier this month that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is working on building a superintelligence team from a group of artificial intelligence researchers and engineers. The Facebook owner plans to hire about 50 people for the team and will personally recruit most of the members, Bloomberg News reported.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg announced Meta is investing $65 billion into AI in 2025, including the construction of a massive data center.

Meta did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.