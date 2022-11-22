Expand / Collapse search
Zoom shares down 90% from peak as pandemic boom fades

Zoom's operating expenses surged 56% in the third quarter

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc have tumbled about 90% from their pandemic peak in October 2020 as the former investor darling struggles to adjust to a post-COVID world.

The stock was down nearly 10% on Tuesday after the company cut its annual sales forecast and posted its slowest quarterly growth, prompting at least six brokerages to cut their price targets.

The company, which became a household name during lockdowns due to the popularity of its video-conferencing tools, is trying to reinvent itself by focusing on businesses, with products such as cloud-calling service Zoom Phone and conference-hosting offering Zoom Rooms.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 76.98 -3.28 -4.09%
zoom stocks pandemic covid-19

Bearish stock financial, bear market chart falling prices down turn from global economic and financial crisis. (istock / iStock)

Analysts, however, say any turnaround in the business is still a few quarters away as growth in its mainstay online unit slows and competition from Microsoft Corp's Teams and Cisco's Webex and Salesforce's. Slack gets intense.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 47.62 -0.17 -0.36%
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 242.05 +0.83 +0.34%
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CRM SALESFORCE INC. 144.85 -3.19 -2.15%

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS STOCK TANKS ON GROWTH CONCERNS

"Zoom has a fundamental flaw - it has needed to spend heavily to keep hold of market share. Spending to cling onto, rather than grow, market share is never a good place to be and was a sign of trouble ahead," Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Sophie Lund-Yates said.

The company's operating expenses surged 56% in the third quarter as it spent more on product development and marketing. Its adjusted operating margin shrank to 34.6% from 39.1% a year earlier.

Zoom logo

Zoom logo (Reuters)

Some brokerages believe acquisitions could help revive growth at Zoom, but Chief Executive Eric Yuan said on a post-earnings call that he continued to see heightened deal scrutiny for new business.

"The game is not over for them but without acquisitions this is a multi-year path to returning to higher growth," Needham & Co analyst Ryan Koontz said.