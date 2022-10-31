Shanghai Disneyland shuts down over COVID-19 safety measures, visitors reportedly unable to leave park

Shanghai Disneyland, its Disneytown shopping and dining district and Wishing Star Park recreation area are shut down indefinitely to comply with government-mandated COVID-19 safety measures.

The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account the park was barring people from entering or exiting and that all visitors inside the site would need to await the results of their tests before they could leave, according to Reuters.

"We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Anyone who had visited the park since Oct. 27 would need to test for COVID-19 three times in three days, it said. The theme park continued to operate rides for visitors stuck in the park during the closure on Monday, social media users reported.

Image 1 of 2

DISNEY CEO HITS BACK AT ALLEGATIONS COMPANY IS ‘TOO WOKE’

The resort had on Saturday said that it had started operating with a reduced workforce to comply with COVID measures.

Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted cases for Oct. 30, all of which it said were people without symptoms.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The latest closure comes after the theme park temporarily shut its doors in March due to COVID-19.

The park was also closed for two days in November last year with more than 30,000 visitors stuck inside, after authorities ordered all of them to be tested in a contact tracing exercise.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to Johns Hopkins University, China has reported more than 2.9 million confirmed cases and over 15,600 confirmed deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 30, the same as a day earlier, and 10 local asymptomatic cases, up from nine the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

Reuters contributed to this report.