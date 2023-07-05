Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots near $1 billion combined

The estimated combined jackpots of the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries have hit nearly $1 billion pre-tax as of Wednesday.

Powerball’s jackpot came in at an estimated $546 million, with a cash value of $282 million. The one for Mega Millions stood at $427 million.

The one-time payout value of the combined jackpots came out to roughly $502.6 million.

The jackpot for Powerball has been above $500 million since the weekend, according to the lottery. Monday’s drawing, which yielded no matches for all six numbers, helped push the figure up even more to its current level, despite doling out $7.3 million in total prizes.

IOWA WOMAN WINS LOTTERY 22 YEARS AFTER TORNADO DESTROYS HOME: ‘NEVER BEEN MATERIAL PEOPLE’

The lottery said the next will happen Wednesday evening, an event that will follow the 32 past drawings that have taken place since April 19. Someone in Ohio last won the jackpot, which was $252.6 million, on that date.

Mega Millions has similarly not disbursed the jackpot since April.

In April, a winning ticket for the jackpot was drawn on two separate occasions. The one on April 14 won an estimated $483 million haul, while the other on April 18 was $20 million, according to Mega Millions.

MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS SELECTED FOR FRIDAY'S $414M JACKPOT

Friday will mark the next opportunity for Mega Millions participants to score the grand prize.

While the current estimated jackpots for Powerball and Jackpot are sizable, they do not come close to the largest either lottery has given out.

Powerball’s largest was valued $2.05 billion in late 2022, according to the lottery. The estimated $546 million that the jackpot was sitting at as of Wednesday afternoon was about $44.5 million lower than its 10th largest, $590.5 million in 2013.

Mega Millions has identified a $1.537 billion jackpot in 2018 as its record-holder.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE