Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots near $1 billion combined

The one-time payout value for Powerball and Mega Millions is $502 million.

The estimated combined jackpots of the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries have hit nearly $1 billion pre-tax as of Wednesday.

Powerball’s jackpot came in at an estimated $546 million, with a cash value of $282 million. The one for Mega Millions stood at $427 million.

The one-time payout value of the combined jackpots came out to roughly $502.6 million.

People lined up to play Powerball lottery

People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on November 7, 2022. Today's Powerball jackpot hits a record $1.9 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in January 2016 when three winn (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The jackpot for Powerball has been above $500 million since the weekend, according to the lottery. Monday’s drawing, which yielded no matches for all six numbers, helped push the figure up even more to its current level, despite doling out $7.3 million in total prizes. 

The lottery said the next will happen Wednesday evening, an event that will follow the 32 past drawings that have taken place since April 19. Someone in Ohio last won the jackpot, which was $252.6 million, on that date.

Mega Millions has similarly not disbursed the jackpot since April. 

Mega logo

Mega Millions logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on June 14, 2022. ( Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In April, a winning ticket for the jackpot was drawn on two separate occasions. The one on April 14 won an estimated $483 million haul, while the other on April 18 was $20 million, according to Mega Millions.

Friday will mark the next opportunity for Mega Millions participants to score the grand prize.

While the current estimated jackpots for Powerball and Jackpot are sizable, they do not come close to the largest either lottery has given out.

Lottery tickets

Lottery tickets are pictured as the Powerball lottery jackpot hits $1 billion in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 31, 2022.  (REUTERS/Hannah Beier / Reuters Photos)

Powerball’s largest was valued $2.05 billion in late 2022, according to the lottery. The estimated $546 million that the jackpot was sitting at as of Wednesday afternoon was about $44.5 million lower than its 10th largest, $590.5 million in 2013.

Mega Millions has identified a $1.537 billion jackpot in 2018 as its record-holder. 

